Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: M, AMD, JNPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total volume of 36,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,200 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 265,724 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 74,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) saw options trading volume of 14,777 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 4,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,900 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
