Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LVS, TIF, MO

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 17,635 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF) saw options trading volume of 6,246 contracts, representing approximately 624,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 32,497 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 2,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,200 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

