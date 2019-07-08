Quantcast

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LII, INTU, INTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII), where a total of 1,557 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 155,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of LII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 300,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of LII. Below is a chart showing LII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 5,861 contracts, representing approximately 586,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 96,725 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 35,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LII options , INTU options , or INTC options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

