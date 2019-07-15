Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JBHT, RH, AKAM

Quantcast

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total volume of 4,721 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 472,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 963,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,100 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,050 contracts, representing approximately 405,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 4,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,300 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

