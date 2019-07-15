Quantcast

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ISRG, CXO, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total volume of 3,408 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 340,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) options are showing a volume of 8,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 822,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of CXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 5,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,000 underlying shares of CXO. Below is a chart showing CXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 17,849 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

