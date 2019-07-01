Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ICPT, LMT, RDNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT), where a total volume of 2,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 201,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 5,228 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 522,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,600 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:
And RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) options are showing a volume of 938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 93,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
