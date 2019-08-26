Quantcast

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HD, ATVI, TSN

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 19,561 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 30,042 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019 , with 3,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,300 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 12,293 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,700 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86.50 strike highlighted in orange:

