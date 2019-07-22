Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HAS, V, EA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total volume of 3,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 380,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,700 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 26,696 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 5,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,400 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 18,422 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
