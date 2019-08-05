Quantcast

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FIVE, UBER, DY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 5,748 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 574,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.5% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 838,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,500 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 42,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 10,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) options are showing a volume of 1,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 178,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIVE options , UBER options , or DY options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

