Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 204,568 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.1% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 12,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 14,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.7% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 12,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 7,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 765,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.8% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 666,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73.50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 1,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,400 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73.50 strike highlighted in orange:
