Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DVA, VMW, PCG

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total volume of 12,321 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 5,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,400 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 6,295 contracts, representing approximately 629,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) options are showing a volume of 32,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021 , with 4,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,900 underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVA options , VMW options , or PCG options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

