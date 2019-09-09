Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRM, PG, VLO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 29,553 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 25,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 10,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 11,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
