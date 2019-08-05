Quantcast

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CAR, ADS, ANDE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 4,565 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 456,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 961,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS) options are showing a volume of 3,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 386,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of ADS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 820,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ADS. Below is a chart showing ADS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE) saw options trading volume of 542 contracts, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of ANDE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020 , with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ANDE. Below is a chart showing ANDE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

