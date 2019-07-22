Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 6,112 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 611,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 185.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1560 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1560 strike highlighted in orange:
Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 54,284 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 178.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 1,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,500 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:
And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 168,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.9% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 51,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:
