Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BIIB, CAT, MKTX

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total of 8,259 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 825,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.8% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 1,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) options are showing a volume of 27,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of CAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,200 underlying shares of CAT. Below is a chart showing CAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) saw options trading volume of 1,238 contracts, representing approximately 123,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of MKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,000 underlying shares of MKTX. Below is a chart showing MKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

