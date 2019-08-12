Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APA, STT, AMGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apache Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 115,084 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 213.9% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring September 27, 2019 , with 56,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) options are showing a volume of 71,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 199.6% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 36,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 52,951 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 166.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 4,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,700 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
