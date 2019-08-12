Quantcast

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APA, STT, AMGN

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apache Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 115,084 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 213.9% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring September 27, 2019 , with 56,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) options are showing a volume of 71,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 199.6% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 36,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 52,951 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 166.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 4,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,700 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APA options , STT options , or AMGN options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: APA , STT , AMGN


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar