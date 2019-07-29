Quantcast

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 143,839 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 447.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1950 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 3,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,000 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1950 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 12,101 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 417.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 289,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1410 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 43,641 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 273.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1260 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:

