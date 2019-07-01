Quantcast

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMP, AVGO, AMGN

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP), where a total of 5,135 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 513,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of AMP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 954,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of AMP. Below is a chart showing AMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 17,907 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring July 05, 2019 , with 747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 14,254 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring July 05, 2019 , with 2,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,400 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMP options , AVGO options , or AMGN options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: AMP , AVGO , AMGN


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar