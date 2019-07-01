Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMP, AVGO, AMGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP), where a total of 5,135 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 513,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of AMP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 954,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of AMP. Below is a chart showing AMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 17,907 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring July 05, 2019
, with 747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 14,254 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring July 05, 2019
, with 2,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,400 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
