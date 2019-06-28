Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: YETI, EXAS, ARLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total volume of 7,715 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 771,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 1,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,100 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 6,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 653,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arlo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARLO) options are showing a volume of 3,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of ARLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 1,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,700 underlying shares of ARLO. Below is a chart showing ARLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
