Quantcast

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WEX, CRM, AXL

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX), where a total volume of 3,974 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 397,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.7% of WEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 284,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,100 underlying shares of WEX. Below is a chart showing WEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 85,452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 8,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,200 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) saw options trading volume of 21,832 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 129% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 8,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,100 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WEX options , CRM options , or AXL options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: WEX , CRM , AXL


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar