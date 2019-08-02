Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WEX, CRM, AXL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX), where a total volume of 3,974 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 397,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.7% of WEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 284,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,100 underlying shares of WEX. Below is a chart showing WEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 85,452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 8,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,200 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) saw options trading volume of 21,832 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 129% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 8,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,100 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WEX options
, CRM options
, or AXL options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »