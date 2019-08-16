Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WBT, KNX, BHF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Welbilt Inc (Symbol: WBT), where a total volume of 5,260 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 526,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of WBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of WBT. Below is a chart showing WBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) saw options trading volume of 10,338 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 4,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,500 underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) options are showing a volume of 4,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 990,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 3,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,400 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
