Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VIAB, AOBC, CEVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viacom Inc (Symbol: VIAB), where a total volume of 16,046 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of VIAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 7,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 776,200 underlying shares of VIAB. Below is a chart showing VIAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

American Outdoor Brands Corp (Symbol: AOBC) saw options trading volume of 2,262 contracts, representing approximately 226,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of AOBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 511,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 13, 2019 , with 1,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,500 underlying shares of AOBC. Below is a chart showing AOBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ceva Inc (Symbol: CEVA) options are showing a volume of 455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of CEVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,100 underlying shares of CEVA. Below is a chart showing CEVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VIAB options , AOBC options , or CEVA options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

