Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, ISRG, CAT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 32,056 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 1,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,800 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 2,467 contracts, representing approximately 246,700 underlying shares or approximately 43% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 573,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,500 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) options are showing a volume of 16,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of CAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 1,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,500 underlying shares of CAT. Below is a chart showing CAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
