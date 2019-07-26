Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, WMT, NKTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total volume of 8,055 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 805,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,700 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 29,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 5,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) options are showing a volume of 9,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 906,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of NKTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 5,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,700 underlying shares of NKTR. Below is a chart showing NKTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTWO options
, WMT options
, or NKTR options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »