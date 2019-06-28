Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, SHAK, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 8,039 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 803,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 3,370 contracts, representing approximately 337,000 underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,500 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 4,566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 456,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 801,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
