Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, DGII, LYFT

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 49,281 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 339% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 2,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Digi International Inc (Symbol: DGII) options are showing a volume of 2,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 205,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 202.4% of DGII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 101,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of DGII. Below is a chart showing DGII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 63,394 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 200.4% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 4,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,200 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTD options , DGII options , or LYFT options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

