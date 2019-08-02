Quantcast

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPOT, HLF, RMAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 9,499 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 949,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 14,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,500 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Re/Max Holdings Inc (Symbol: RMAX) saw options trading volume of 1,780 contracts, representing approximately 178,000 underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of RMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of RMAX. Below is a chart showing RMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options , HLF options , or RMAX options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

