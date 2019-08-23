Quantcast

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, MRNS, EZPW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 48,499 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 6,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,600 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MRNS) saw options trading volume of 4,091 contracts, representing approximately 409,100 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of MRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of MRNS. Below is a chart showing MRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And EZCORP, Inc. (Symbol: EZPW) options are showing a volume of 2,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of EZPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020 , with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of EZPW. Below is a chart showing EZPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

