Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RRGB, IRBT, PI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (Symbol: RRGB), where a total of 3,154 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 315,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.8% of RRGB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 325,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,600 underlying shares of RRGB. Below is a chart showing RRGB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 8,067 contracts, representing approximately 806,700 underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 879,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Impinj Inc (Symbol: PI) saw options trading volume of 3,577 contracts, representing approximately 357,700 underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of PI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 2,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,700 underlying shares of PI. Below is a chart showing PI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RRGB options , IRBT options , or PI options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

