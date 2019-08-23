Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RGEN, HAS, FIVE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Repligen Corp. (Symbol: RGEN), where a total of 3,022 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 302,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of RGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 638,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,600 underlying shares of RGEN. Below is a chart showing RGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 4,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 475,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 5,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 506,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,800 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
