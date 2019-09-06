Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PD, MSFT, KEM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PagerDuty Inc (Symbol: PD), where a total of 5,563 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 556,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.3% of PD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 684,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,700 underlying shares of PD. Below is a chart showing PD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 161,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019
, with 15,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And KEMET Corp. (Symbol: KEM) options are showing a volume of 7,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 749,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of KEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 4,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,800 underlying shares of KEM. Below is a chart showing KEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
