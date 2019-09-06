Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, CME, TGT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 62,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 32,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
CME Group (Symbol: CME) saw options trading volume of 5,943 contracts, representing approximately 594,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 34,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 2,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options
, CME options
, or TGT options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »