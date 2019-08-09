Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OSTK, MMSI, X

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total volume of 36,700 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.3% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,100 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MMSI) saw options trading volume of 5,520 contracts, representing approximately 552,000 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of MMSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 950,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of MMSI. Below is a chart showing MMSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 68,043 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 7,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 781,200 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OSTK options
, MMSI options
, or X options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »