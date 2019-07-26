Quantcast

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MXL, EXAS, CPRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MaxLinear Inc (Symbol: MXL), where a total of 2,052 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 205,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of MXL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 421,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of MXL. Below is a chart showing MXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 4,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 493,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 10,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MXL options , EXAS options , or CPRI options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

