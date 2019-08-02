Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTCH, NTCT, NWL

Quantcast

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 6,949 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 694,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,600 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

NetScout Systems Inc (Symbol: NTCT) options are showing a volume of 2,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of NTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 397,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of NTCT. Below is a chart showing NTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) saw options trading volume of 25,255 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of NWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,400 underlying shares of NWL. Below is a chart showing NWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTCH options , NTCT options , or NWL options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

