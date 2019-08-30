Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 136,446 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 11,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:
Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE) saw options trading volume of 1,195 contracts, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of RE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,200 underlying shares of RE. Below is a chart showing RE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 6,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 619,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019
, with 3,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,100 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:
