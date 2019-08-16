Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MIDD, BPMC, CVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), where a total of 3,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 307,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of MIDD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 516,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of MIDD. Below is a chart showing MIDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC) saw options trading volume of 2,682 contracts, representing approximately 268,200 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of BPMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 1,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,800 underlying shares of BPMC. Below is a chart showing BPMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 47,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 7,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,000 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MIDD options
, BPMC options
, or CVS options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »