Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MCD, DIS, HAS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 16,824 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring June 28, 2019 , with 2,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 40,493 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $138 strike put option expiring July 05, 2019
, with 3,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 3,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
