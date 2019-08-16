Quantcast

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LRCX, HAE, KEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 16,123 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019 , with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE) saw options trading volume of 2,590 contracts, representing approximately 259,000 underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of HAE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,000 underlying shares of HAE. Below is a chart showing HAE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And KEMET Corp. (Symbol: KEM) saw options trading volume of 8,873 contracts, representing approximately 887,300 underlying shares or approximately 71.6% of KEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 5,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,600 underlying shares of KEM. Below is a chart showing KEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

