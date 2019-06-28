Quantcast

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LNG, NOC, RTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total of 11,742 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.8% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 4,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,000 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 5,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring June 28, 2019 , with 913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Raytheon Co. (Symbol: RTN) options are showing a volume of 15,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of RTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021 , with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of RTN. Below is a chart showing RTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LNG options , NOC options , or RTN options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

