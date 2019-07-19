Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LLY, ZS, FCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 20,608 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 10,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 12,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 91,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 13,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LLY options
, ZS options
, or FCX options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »