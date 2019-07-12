Quantcast

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KN, VIAB, BERY

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Knowles Corp (Symbol: KN), where a total of 2,528 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 252,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of KN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 569,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of KN. Below is a chart showing KN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Viacom Inc (Symbol: VIAB) saw options trading volume of 16,960 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of VIAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 6,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,800 underlying shares of VIAB. Below is a chart showing VIAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) saw options trading volume of 4,872 contracts, representing approximately 487,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 4,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,700 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KN options , VIAB options , or BERY options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: KN , VIAB , BERY


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar