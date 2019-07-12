Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KN, VIAB, BERY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Knowles Corp (Symbol: KN), where a total of 2,528 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 252,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of KN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 569,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of KN. Below is a chart showing KN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Viacom Inc (Symbol: VIAB) saw options trading volume of 16,960 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of VIAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019
, with 6,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,800 underlying shares of VIAB. Below is a chart showing VIAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) saw options trading volume of 4,872 contracts, representing approximately 487,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019
, with 4,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,700 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
