Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IONS, CMI, MA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS), where a total of 4,691 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 469,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of IONS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 985,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of IONS. Below is a chart showing IONS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) saw options trading volume of 5,799 contracts, representing approximately 579,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,000 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 13,804 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
