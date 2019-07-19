Quantcast

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, BGS, JNJ

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 135,520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 30,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 7,195 contracts, representing approximately 719,500 underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 979,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,400 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 52,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 4,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INTC options , BGS options , or JNJ options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: INTC , BGS , JNJ


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar