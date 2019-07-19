Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, BGS, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 135,520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 30,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 7,195 contracts, representing approximately 719,500 underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 979,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,400 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 52,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 4,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INTC options
, BGS options
, or JNJ options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »