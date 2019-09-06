Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HUBS, BOX, CI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total volume of 2,974 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 297,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 516,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,600 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) saw options trading volume of 19,362 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 13,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 10,393 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019
, with 1,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,900 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
