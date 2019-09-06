Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GWRE, XPO, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE), where a total of 5,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 589,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.2% of GWRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 560,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of GWRE. Below is a chart showing GWRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 9,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 958,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.6% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 924,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 6,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,400 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 18,697 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 101.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019
, with 1,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GWRE options
, XPO options
, or GS options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »