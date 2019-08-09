Quantcast

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GPRE, FBM, ZTS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), where a total of 3,618 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 361,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 718,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,100 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Foundation Building Materials Inc (Symbol: FBM) options are showing a volume of 1,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 155,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of FBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of FBM. Below is a chart showing FBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) options are showing a volume of 9,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 935,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,700 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

