Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, DCPH, ONB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 28,063 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 198.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1145 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 4,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,100 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1145 strike highlighted in orange:
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DCPH) saw options trading volume of 5,429 contracts, representing approximately 542,900 underlying shares or approximately 177.2% of DCPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 2,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,200 underlying shares of DCPH. Below is a chart showing DCPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB) saw options trading volume of 12,003 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 152.8% of ONB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 785,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of ONB. Below is a chart showing ONB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
