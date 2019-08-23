Quantcast

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 57,441 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 14,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 15,935 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 48,919 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 25,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GM options , ADBE options , or MO options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: GM , ADBE , MO


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar