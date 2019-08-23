Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 57,441 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 14,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 15,935 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 48,919 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 25,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
