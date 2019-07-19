Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), where a total of 14,478 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 7,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 786,500 underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 9,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 986,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:
And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 7,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 706,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
